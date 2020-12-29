Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,49,715 as 1,244 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, while 30 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,655, the health department said in a bulletin.

At least 1,587 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,27,272, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 95.92 per cent.

West Bengal now has 12,788 active cases, the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas accounted for nine fresh fatalities, while four each were reported from Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and Howrah.

Of the 30 deaths, 26 were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

North 24 Parganas reported the maximum number of new cases at 315, followed by Kolkata at 270, Howrah at 69, Hooghly at 62 and South 24 Parganas at 48, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested over 70.31 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 37,245 in the last 24 hours.

