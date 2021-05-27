Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) West Bengal continued to record a decline in single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, logging 16,225 fresh infections, raising the tally to 13,18,203, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll mounted to 14,827 after 153 more fatalities were reported from different parts of the state, it said.

West Bengal now has 1,23,377 active cases, while 11,79,999 patients have recovered from the disease, including 19,071 since Tuesday.

A total of 1,21,21,940 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, taking into account 63,976 clinical examinations in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, at least 59,593 people were vaccinated in the state during the day, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)