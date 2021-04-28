Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) West Bengal on Wednesday logged 17,207 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest-single day spike recorded in the state so far, pushing the tally to 7,93,552, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The death toll climbed to 11,159 with 77 more fatalities which is also the maximum count during a day, it said.

The metropolis accounted for 22 fatalities, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (16) and Howrah (5). The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts.

The new infections include 3,821 cases in Kolkata and 3,778 in North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal now has 1,05,812 active cases, while 6,76,581 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 1,03,25,581 samples have been tested in the state thus far, it added.

