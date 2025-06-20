Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) The West Bengal government has set a target to electrify 1,000 schools using solar energy, Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources minister Md Ghulam Rabbani said in the assembly on Friday.

Rabbani replying to a question of TMC MLA Sukanta Paul said his department is harnessing non-conventional energy resources like solar, wind power and hydel power to meet power demand and reduce dependency on thermal power.

"We want to bring all schools under solar power to promote green energy. As part of the initiative, 1,000 schools across the state have been targeted for bringing them under solar energy," he added.

To a query by BJP MLA Partha Sarathi Chattopadhyay, Rabbani said there is great potential for harnessing tidal waves of sea for producing electricity and if there is a concrete feasible proposal from any bidder that will be given due weightage and consideration.

