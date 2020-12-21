Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that 1.12 crore people have approached the 11,056 camps set up for the "Duare Sarkar" (government at doorsteps) programme till December 20.

Of the 71 lakh applications received so far from those who visited the camps, 54.72 per cent applicants have already got the services sought, she said.

Banerjee said that the public outreach programme for doorstep delivery of the government's welfare schemes is a "unique project which achieved unprecedented success".

The chief minister said that the state government will hold more than 20,000 camps in four phases of the programme which commenced on December 1 and will conclude on January 25 next.

"Till December 20, nearly 1.12 crore people have come to 11,056 camps to receive services of 12 welfare schemes of the West Bengal government," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

She said that 27,13,000 applications have been approved for the Swasthya Sathi health insurance scheme and 4.72 lakh people have already received cards in this regard.

Banerjee said that the state government has given Khadya Sathi cards for availing free ration to 3.18 lakh people after receiving 7.14 lakh applications so far.

The chief minister said that out of the 9.12 lakh applications for caste certificates, 69,000 have already received the document.

For the 'Joy Johar' programme for giving pension to Adivasis, 2,000 applications have been received and 1,500 of them have been cleared till now.

She said that 1.26 lakh applications have been received for the much-lauded Kanyashree programme, a targeted conditional cash transfer scheme aimed at promoting education among girls, and 72,000 have got the benefit.

Of the 7.52 lakh applications received for the 100-day work scheme, 4.76 lakh have been given the benefits, while 1.53 lakh farmers got it under the Krishak Bandhu programme till December 20 from the camps set up by the state government.

Banerjee said that the state government, which had spent Rs 15,800 crore on beneficiary schemes in 2019-2020, is spending Rs 24,255 crore in the current fiscal for providing support to the vulnerable people of the state despite huge revenue losses owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister announced that another Rs 8,700 crore has been released for development expenditure under various departments, including panchayat, PWD, health and irrigation.

Banerjee said that the employees working at the camps are being given a total tiffin allowance of Rs 5,000 for the months of December and January.

