Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): The city of Bengaluru conducted comprehensive mock drills on Wednesday as part of a nationwide civil defence preparedness initiative aimed at enhancing readiness against emerging security threats.

As part of the exercise, a civil defence mock drill was carried out at Halsuru Lake, where officials actively participated in simulated emergency response scenarios.

Also Read | Top 5 Fighter Jets in the World That Redefine Air Superiority.

The exercise saw participation from a large number of people who were trained on how to respond calmly and effectively in emergency situations.

However, Bengaluru Police Commissioner confirmed that the city would not be participating in the blackout mock drill. Instead, the demonstration was limited to the Fire and Emergency Services campus in Ulsoor.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Retires: Three Players Who Can Takeover Captaincy from Departing Indian Skipper Ahead of India vs England Series.

The drill was conducted in collaboration with multiple agencies, including the Fire Department, National Cadet Corps (NCC), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), medical teams, police, and electricity department officials.

These teams demonstrated various emergency procedures, including evacuation, first aid, and safety protocols, ensuring that residents were equipped with essential knowledge for handling potential threats.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, full-scale civil defence mock drills are being held across the country on Wednesday to assess India's preparedness for emergency response.

This comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructed all states and union territories to carry out the drills to evaluate their preparedness against "new and complex threats."

The drills are being carried out across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, and Jaipur, focusing on evaluating local response capabilities to security challenges.

These drills serve as a critical step in evaluating India's preparedness for handling complex security situations, providing essential insights into the nation's ability to respond swiftly and effectively.

After the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists, the Government of India announced a nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday.

The MHA directed all states and union territories to carry out the drills, which included simulations of blackouts, air raid sirens, evacuation procedures, and public training sessions aimed at preparing for war-like emergencies.

The civil defence individuals were also made aware of activities to be undertaken by citizens during a sudden attack, and what precautions they should take to ensure minimum damage. Information on how to manage the crowd during a disaster was also provided.

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Twenty-six people were killed in the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The government had said that the perpetrators would face severe punishment.

Soon after the focused strikes on terrorists and terrorist infrastructures as part of Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke with his counterparts from the United States, Japan and several other countries and briefed them about India's "measured, non-escalatory" action, sources said.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack, and the opposition parties had expressed their full support to the government for any action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a media briefing today on Operation Sindoor in which terror camps were targeted, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Indian intelligence agencies have been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.

Some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps were also shown at the briefing held in the national capital today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)