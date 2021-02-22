Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 (ANI): On February 20, NIA Special Court, Bengaluru convicted two FICN racketeers namely Gangadhar Kholkar and Sabiruddin under sections 489B, 489C, and 120B read with 34 of IPC and sentenced them to six years imprisonment and fine of Rs 15,000 in Bangalore FICN case, stated an official release.

The court had earlier convicted three accused persons namely Mohammed Sajjad Ali, MG Raju and Abdul Kadir on December 2 last year under sections 489B, 489C, and 120B for their role in the conspiracy and had sentenced them to six years imprisonment and fine.

In August 2018, the case was registered in Madanayakanahally Police Station, Bengaluru under sections 489B, 489C, 120B, 34 of the IPC against four accused persons.

"Fake Indian Currency Notes having face value of Rs 6,84,000 in the denomination of Rs 2,000 were seized from their possession. Subsequently, NIA had re-registered the case as RC-26/2018/NIA/DLI on September 6, 2018, and took over the investigation," read the release.

The NIA investigation revealed the involvement of four more persons including three FICN suppliers in Malda, West Bengal. After investigation, NIA had filed charge sheets against seven arrested persons namely Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M G Raju, Gangadhar Ramappa Kolkar, Vanitha, Abdul Kadir, Sabiruddin and Vijay.

"Trial is continuing against charge-sheeted persons namely Vanitha and Vijay. Further investigation against absconding accused Jahiruddin continues," NIA said. (ANI)

