Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that the Bhajan Sandhya Sthal on the banks of Saryu in Ayodhya, where a Bhajan Sandhya is being organised, was built during the Samajwadi Party government's rule.

"The events being organized at the 'Bhajan Sandhya Sthal' built during the SP era on the banks of Saryu in Ayodhya shows that the work done with great thinking not only helps in local development but also in the spiritual upliftment of the society," said Yadav in post on X and attached a small video of the ongoing event.

Earlier, Yadav on Saturday he turned down the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, joining the list of Opposition leaders to have snubbed the temple invite.

However, Akhilesh did say that he will visit the temple with his family at a later date.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and a host of Congress bigwigs -- national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the party's Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--have already turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The SP chief and the former UP chief minister, on Friday, wrote to Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust entrusted with the construction of the Ram Temple, informing him of his decision to skip the event.

"Thank you for the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple and congratulations on its successful completion," read the letter written by the SP chief. "I will surely visit Ayodhya with my family after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony," he added. (ANI)

