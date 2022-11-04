Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take a break on Friday and will resume from Medak in Telangana on Saturday.

“#BharatJodoYatra will take a day's break on 4th Nov. We begin afresh from Medak, Telangana on 5th Nov," the Bharat Jodo's official Twitter handle said.

Also Read | UP Honour Killing: Man Hacks 16-Year-Old Sister to Death in Gonda; Arrested.

The yatra will cover 19 assembly and seven parliamentary constituencies in the poll-bound Telangana, spanning a distance of 375 km before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The Wayanad MP has been meeting intellectuals and leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors, during the party campaign in the southern state.

Also Read | Assembly By-Elections 2022: Telangana's Munugode Records Highest 77.55% Voter Turnout, Andheri East Logs Lowest 31.74% After Voting Concludes on Seven Seats Across Six States.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.

The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)