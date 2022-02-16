New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted a series of searches at nine locations in Kashmir Valley in a case related to the recovery of IED from the Bhatindi area of Jammu in June last year.

The anti-terrorism agency carried out searches in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at two places in Srinagar, two in Kupwara, and one each in Anantnag, Pulwama, Bandipora, Kulgam and Baramulla.

During the searches, the agency claimed to have seized incriminating material and digital devices from the premises of suspects related to the case.

This case pertains to the recovery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Nadeem Ul Haq in June last year near Madarsa Markaz Ul Haroof at Bhatindi.

After investigation five accused persons have been arrested in the case till date, out of which three were chargesheeted on December 22 last year.

Nadeem Ul Haq, Talib Ur Rehman of Ramban and Nadeem Ayoub Rather of Shopian have been named in the charge sheet filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, an official related to the premier investigation agency said.

The case was initially registered by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

However, it was later taken up by the National Investigation Agency in July last year.

The three chargesheeted accused were receiving instructions from Pakistan-based The Resistance Front (TRF) handlers via WhatsApp, the NIA officials said.

"Investigation has unearthed a larger conspiracy of recruitment and plans to activate a significant number of radicalized youth in the entire Valley to target security personnel and public places to wage a war against the government of India," the official said, adding that, "further investigation in the case will continue." (ANI)

