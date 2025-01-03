'Bhog' of 'Akhand Path' kept in memory of former PM Manmohan Singh (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The family of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh held a 'Bhog' of the 'Akhand Path' kept in the memory of Singh at his residence on Friday.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi were also present at Singh's residence.

Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 92.

The ashes of Singh were immersed at the Yamuna Ghat near the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib in Delhi, a day after he was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat.

The family of the late former PM performed rituals at the Gurudwara including Shabad Kirtan (musical recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib), Paath (recitation of Gurbani) and Ardas.

Singh was cremated on December 28 with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and government dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains.

The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals.

Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernising India's economy.

After his second term, Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. (ANI)

