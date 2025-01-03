Mumbai, January 3: Skygazers are in for a celestial treat as the Quadrantid meteor shower reaches its peak on January 3 and 4, promising a spectacular display of shooting stars lighting up the night sky. The Quadrantid meteor shower will grace the skies until January 16, 2025. Let's know when and where to watch the first meteor display of the new year in India.

The Quadrantid meteor shower, renowned for its short yet intense peak and frequent bright fireballs, is considered one of the year's best celestial events. Unlike most meteor showers that originate from comets, the Quadrantids stem from the 2003 EH1 asteroid, which scientists believe may be a "dead comet" or a "rock comet." Meteors occur when Earth passes through debris trails left by comets or asteroids, lighting up the sky with their brilliant streaks. Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2021: Beautiful Photos of Bright Light Showering Down in the Night Sky Goes Viral.

When To Watch the Quadrantid Meteor Shower?

The Quadrantid meteor shower is set to peak on January 3 and 4, with the most vibrant display expected around 1500 GMT (8:30 PM IST) on both nights. During this peak period, observers can catch 80 to 120 meteors per hour. While the peak occurs in the evening, the ideal time for viewing is during the early morning hours, especially from midnight until dawn. As the hours pass, the intensity of the meteors is likely to increase, providing skywatchers with an incredible spectacle. Though the Quadrantids are known for their short bursts of activity, they will remain visible until January 16, 2025, giving stargazers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the show. Geminid Meteor Shower 2024 Date and Time: Will It Be Visible in India? How to Watch the Dazzling Shooting Stars? Complete Details of the Celestial Spectacle Explained.

Where to Watch the Quadrantid Meteor Shower?

The best locations for viewing the Quadrantid meteor shower are areas far from the bright lights of cities and streets. Rural areas, open fields, or other dark, wide spaces away from artificial light pollution offer ideal conditions for observing the celestial event. However, if travelling to such remote spots is not feasible, many planetariums across the country, such as those in major cities, set up telescopes for public use during such meteor showers.

