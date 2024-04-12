Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 'Bhoomi Puja' ceremony of Sardar Patel Medical College and Research Center run by the Ahmedabad Diamond Association Medical Trust in the state capital.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel wrote, "Got an opportunity to attend the Bhumipujan ceremony of Sardar Patel Medical College & Research Center in the presence of Union Minister of State Shri Devusinh Chauhan, fellow Ministers and MLAs at Kathwada, Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Diamond Association Medical Trust is doing good work in the field of health treatment and education."

Praising the Narendra Modi government for its initiatives in the field of health, the Chief Minister further wrote, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the good governance of BJP, medical infrastructure has been improved across the country. A lot of work has been done in the last one decade under the leadership of Modi, which has not been done in the last seven decades."

"From yoga to Ayushman cards, many aspects of health have become available to the general public. The efforts of the government have also been well supported by social organisations, due to which there has been a double speed in the works of public welfare," the post further reads.

Gujarat will vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a single phase on May 7 across all the 26 parliamentary constituencies in the state. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

