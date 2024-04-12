London, April 12: In a sobering report from Berkshire, a coroner's court has disclosed the tragic demise of a 24-year-old student, whose excessive use of nitrous oxide, commonly known as 'laughing gas', is believed to have played a role in her untimely death.

According to the Independent report, Ellen Mercer, the student in question, sought emergency medical help on February 9 after experiencing severe mobility issues. Despite receiving prompt care at Wexham Park Hospital's Emergency Department, Mercer succumbed to her condition just a day later, at 12:52 am on February 10. Death Due to Cosmetic Surgery: British Woman Dies Days After 'Brazilian Bum-Lift' Surgery in Turkey.

Senior Coroner Heidi Connor, presiding over the inquest, indicated that Mercer's death was partly due to complications from prolonged nitrous oxide inhalation. The autopsy confirmed that the cause of death included bilateral pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis, conditions exacerbated by the gas.

The inquest heard from Michaela Kirtley, an emergency medical technician, who visited Mercer's home on February 8. Kirtley described the scene as stark, with a severely stained duvet and no bed sheets, painting a picture of Mercer's vulnerability. UK Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Participates in Viral TikTok ‘Chroming’ Challenge at Home, Suffers Apparent Cardiac Arrest and Dies

Despite appearing to converse normally, Mercer exhibited an elevated heart rate, possibly due to anxiety. She revealed to Kirtley that she had been unable to walk or use the restroom for two weeks following burns from a gas canister spill. Mercer also appeared to be in an advanced state of pregnancy.

Kirtley's alarm grew upon seeing Mercer's leg wounds, which were infected. Mercer's boyfriend disclosed that she had been consuming two to three large bottles of nitrous oxide daily, though her intake had recently decreased.

Following the incident, Mercer was transported to the hospital by ambulance. At the time of her death, possessing nitrous oxide for recreational use was not illegal. However, the government has since reclassified it as a Class C drug in November 2023. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mercer's death continues.

