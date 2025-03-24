New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Election Commission on Monday announced the biennial elections for one seat of Telangana Legislative Council that will take place on April 23.

Polling will be held for Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC Constituency.

The polling was necessitated as the term of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC MS Prabhakar will expire on May 1.

According to ECI, the last date of filing nominations will be April 4 with scrutiny of nominations to be held on April 7.

Votes will be counted on April 25.

The Election Commission also mentioned that the Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect in the concerned Constituency.

Meanwhile, on March 21, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by MLC K Kavitha staged a protest at Telangana Legislative Council against the Rs 1.5 lakh crore loan taken by Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government in the past 15 months.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of misleading the public regarding the state's loan acquisitions, demanding that the government release a white paper on the loans taken during the past 15 months.

Kavitha claimed that Reddy had made 'false' statements when he recently asserted that loans amounting to Rs 1.58 lakh crore were acquired to pay off the loans taken by the previous government led by K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

"It is unfortunate that the Telangana Congress government has been constantly lying to our people. Even yesterday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lied, claiming that the loans he acquired in the past 15 months, to the tune of Rs 1.58 lakh crore, were used to pay off the loans that KCR had taken. This is a blatant lie, and we have already proven it by examining the budget documents. We will prove it again today. We demand that this government release a white paper immediately on the loans they have acquired in just 15 months of their rule," Kavitha said. (ANI)

