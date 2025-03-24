Mumbai, March 24: Polo Ground in Shillong is set to witness another round of the popular archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer, with results of Monday, March 24, 2025, to be announced throughout the day. The Shillong Teer Result Chart will display winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants eagerly awaiting the Shillong Teer Result of March 24 can check them online at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 24 is also available below.

The game, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), draws thousands of players who place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. With the first round starting at 10:30 AM, the excitement surrounding the winning numbers continues to grow. Shillong Teer, deeply rooted in Meghalaya's cultural landscape, is played in two rounds. Archers shoot arrows at a designated target. Players rely on the Shillong Teer Result Chart to track trends and improve their predictions for future bets. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 24, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result of March 24, 2025, including the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, visit any of the websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. These websites provide real-time updates, allowing participants to check the exact winning numbers for both rounds of the day. You can also find the Shillong Teer Result Chart below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 20

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 31

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - Closed

Second Round - Closed

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is a legal, traditional archery-based lottery game in Meghalaya organised by KHASA. The game takes place at Polo Ground in Shillong, where skilled archers shoot arrows at a designated target in two rounds. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target.

Shillong Teer is recognised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, making it a legitimate lottery game in the state. Notably, lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. LatestLY neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner.

