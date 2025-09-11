Patna (Bihar) [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minister CR Patil on Thursday said that Bihar is advancing steadily on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Patil, who is in Bihar to review and participate in developmental initiatives in the state, told reporters, "Bihar is moving forward on the path of development... Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar is progressing very fast. Today we are visiting here for some development works. I am confident that the way Bihar is progressing, in the coming days, the youth of Bihar who go to other states for work will not have to go there..."

His remarks came a day after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved two key development projects in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. These include the doubling of the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line and the construction of a 4-lane greenfield highway between Mokama and Munger.

These projects aim to enhance transportation, stimulate local economies, and generate new job opportunities throughout the region.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "In line with the vision of a self-reliant and developed India, we are committed to expanding rail services across the country. In this direction, approval has been granted for the doubling of the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat rail line. This will make life much easier for the people of Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal."

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the doubling of the Bhagalpur - Dumka - Rampurhat single railway line Section (177 km) in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal with a total cost of Rs 3,169 crore (approx).

The enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-needed infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

The projects are in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a New India, which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

The project covering five districts in three states, i.e. Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 177 km. The project section also provides rail connectivity to prominent destinations, such as Deoghar (Baba Baidyanath Dham) and Tarapith (Shakti Peeth), attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country.

Multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately. 441 villages and about 28.72 lakh population, and three Aspirational Districts (Banka, Godda and Dumka).

This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, fertilisers, bricks and stones, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 15 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). (ANI)

