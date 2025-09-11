Kallakurichi, September 11: A man named Kolanji has surrendered to Vellore Prison on Thursday morning, after beheding his second wife, Lashmi and her partner, Thangarasu, near Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu. Kolanji fled with their heads after finding out that his second wife was having an affair.

Kolanji, a resident of the Malaikottalam area of Kallakurichi district, was living with Lakshmi. Enraged by the fact that Thangarasu was having an affair with Lakshmi, Kolanji brutally slit the throats of two people on the terrace of his house on Thursday, left the bodies there, and fled with the heads of the two. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Dies After Tata Harrier EV Allegedly Malfunctions While Operating in ‘Summon Mode’ in Avinashi, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Upon receiving information about this, the Varanjaram police immediately rushed to the scene, seized the bodies of the deceased, who were found lying in a pool of blood, and took them to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Married Sports University Professor Impregnates 23-Year-Old Student, Forces Her To Undergo Abortion After Year-Long Affair in Chengalpattu; Arrested.

While the authorities were conducting an investigation, they took the two heads of the deceased to the Vellore prison in a bag and went to the prison to surrender. The Vellore prison authorities immediately informed the Paagayam police station and arrested him.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)