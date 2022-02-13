Patna, Feb 13 (PTI) A case was filed on Sunday against BJP MLA Vinay Bihari in Patna for allegedly kidnapping a 25-year-old woman, police said.

The case was registered at the Agam Kuan police station of the city based on a complaint filed by the woman's mother, they said.

"An FIR has been registered against the MLA from Lauriya in West Champaran and two others in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 25-year-old woman," said Bipin Bihari, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Agam Kuan police station.

The mother of the woman said that she was missing since February 9 after she went to college for examination.

"When she did not return till 3 pm that day, I called her but the mobile was switched off. Around 3.10 pm, we received a message from her phone and were told to contact 7304210830. When I called that number, BJP MLA Vinay Bihari received it," she claimed.

"He initially asked me to contact after an hour. When I contacted him again after some time, he threatened me. He said that my daughter is with his nephew Rajiv Singh. He said there is no use going to the SP or DSP," she alleged.

The mother said that she then went to Singh's house near Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in Patna but his parents told her that they were not aware of any such incident.

An investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Despite repeated attempts, the accused MLA could not be reached for comments.

