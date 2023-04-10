Patna, April 10: The Bihar Cabinet on Monday approved new rules under which the state government will constitute a Commission for recruiting teachers in government schools.

It was also decided at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that the government will increase the dearness allowance (DA) of the state employees and pensioners by four per cent. 7th Pay Commission: DA Likely to Be Hiked by 4% in March, Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase.

“Earlier, the recruitment of teachers was held at panchayat, block and district levels... Under the new rule, the government will appoint teachers through a Commission,” S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters after the Cabinet meeting. 7th Pay Commission: Government Likely to Make Major Announcements on DA Hike, Fitment Factor and Pending Arrears After Holi 2023, Check Latest News Updates Here.

According to a senior education department official, around 1.5 lakh teachers from primary to senior secondary stages will now be appointed on the basis of the revised guidelines.

Around 9,350 upgraded higher secondary schools in the state are facing an acute shortage of teachers. “Under the new rule, appointments will not be made on a contractual basis. Those teachers, who have been appointed on contract, can now become regular government teachers after clearing entrance examinations conducted by the Commission,” he said.

Siddharth said the state Cabinet approved a 4 per cent increase in the DA of the state employees and pensioners. The pensioners and state government employees will now receive 42 per cent DA with effect from January 1, 2023, he said.

