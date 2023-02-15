Delhi, February 15: Central government employees are likely to get a hike in their salary after Holi 2023. According to a report in Zee News, the central government employees are likely to get this good news once the government takes the final decision on three issues- DA and DR hike, fitment factor revision, and clearing 18-month DA arrears. All these three decisions will play a role in the increment of the salary of the employees.

Reports have stated that government is likely to take a decision on the following important topics in March. Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, on January 1 and July 1 of each year. 7th Pay Commission: Will Centre Announce 4% DA Hike Ahead of Holi 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

Fitment Factor

Employee unions have been demanding that the fitment factor in their salaries should be revised. The fitment factor is a common value that is multiplied by the employee's basic pay to determine their total salary. The current common fitment benefit for all categories of central government employees is 2.57. Now, according to the reports, employees are demanding the government to raise the fitment factor to 3.68. The hike will raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 currently to Rs 26,000. 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely To Raise Minimum Salary From Rs 18,000 To Rs 26,000 After Holi 2023, Say Reports .

DA Increase

Several media reports have said that DA and DR will be raised by 3-5 per cent in March 2023, with effect from January 2023. The DA will rise by up to 43 per cent as a result of this increase. Earlier DA was hiked on September 28, 2022, which was effective from July 1, 2022.

18-month DA Arrear

Central employees have been continuously demanding that the arrears of Dearness Allowance from January 2020 to June 2021 which is pending be released. The issue of an payment may be resolved soon. Employees may be paid for an 18-month DA arrear, this amount is decided by the employee's pay band and structure.

The DA and DR increases are determined by the percentage increase in the 12-month average of the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for the fiscal year ending June 2022. Although the central government revises the allowances on January 1st and July 1st of each year, the decision is usually announced in March and September.

