Patna (Bihar) [India], February 2 (ANI): Ahead of cabinet expansion in Bihar, the founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi demanded the allocation of two departments for their respective MLAs.

Bihar cabinet expansion is likely to take place on February 5, and the allocation of departments will also be done on the same day.

"Cabinet expansion will happen on February 5, and departments will also be allotted on the same day... I have been saying this from the beginning if independent MLAs have always been allotted a department then HAM has five MLAs, so we should definitely be given two departments," said Jitan Ram Manjhi told reporters on Friday.

"On these lines, we have talked to CM Nitish Kumar, Nityanand Rai, and Home Minister Amit Shah. They have neither accepted nor rejected this proposal. We are hopeful our demands will be met," added Manjhi.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also hinted of cabinet expansion to take place soon. "It (cabinet portfolio allotment) will happen soon. CM (Nitish Kumar) will have to decide on this and it (cabinet portfolio allotment) will happen soon... Definitely, there will be an expansion (of Cabinet)," said Choudhary.

This comes days after Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. and returned to the NDA and formed a new government in the state.

On January 28, Nitish Kumar, along with eight ministers--three each from the BJP and the JD-U, one from HAM, and one independent--took oath. (ANI)

