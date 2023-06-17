Patna (Bihar) [India], June 17 (ANI): Kuntal Krishna, Bihar Congress Spokesperson, on Saturday, wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressing his disappointment with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Only a Congressman should be our leader. But the current situation seems like we are being forced to accept Nitish Kumar as our leader", said Krishna in his letter to Kharge.

The PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) added that Kumar has always been a staunch opponent of the Congress party but because of fewer Congress leaders in Bihar, they were forced to accept Kumar as their leader. Krishna also talked about the weak representation of the Congress party in Bihar.

"I will not accept Nitish Kumar as my leader as the national politics revolves around the Congress party as the main opposition", said the Congress leader.

Adding further, Krishna declared that he is resigning from the post of PCC delegate, Congress Spokesperson, and all the positions he has held in the party.

Significantly, Nitish Kumar, who has been an opponent of the Congress party, has been holding talks with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi with a view to uniting the opposition ahead of the 2024 general assembly elections. (ANI)

