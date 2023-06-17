Ukhrul, June 17: An earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Ukhrul on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The earthquake occurred at 10:30 am, the NCS said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 10:30:12 IST, Lat: 24.81 & Long: 94.50, Depth: 45 Km, Location: 13km S of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 Jolts Shirui.

Last month, an earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Shirui village. The tremors were felt at 7:31 pm, 3 km northwest of Shirui in Manipur.

The depth of the earthquake was 31 km. Earthquake in Manipur: Qauke of 3.8 Magnitude on Richter Scale Hits Near Moirang.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 3km northwest of Shirui in Manipur at around 7.31 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 31 km," National Center for Seismology said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)