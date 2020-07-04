Patna, Jul 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar reached 88 with four more fatalities, while 349 new infections pushed the case tally to 11,456, state health department said on Saturday.

A health department release said one COVID-19 death each was reported from Patna, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj and Samastipur districts.

Also Read | Donald Trump Replies to PM Modi's 'Fourth of July' Greeting on Twitter, Says 'America Loves India': Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

The department, however, did not provide any details like age, sex, travel history of the deceased and co-morbidities, if any, suffered by them.

It also did not specify if they died before or after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Coronavirus Test Results: Bihar CM Found Negative For COVID-19, Report of Dy CM Sushil Modi Awaited.

A total of 349 COVID-19 cases were reported from 28 districts on Saturday, the release said, adding that Saharsa witnessed the highest number of 53 cases while Muzaffarpur reported 44 cases.

All 38 districts in the state have reported COVID-19 cases and the worst affected was Patna, which has the highest number of cases at 1,045, followed by Bhagalpur (568), Madhubani (497), Begusarai (476), Siwan (472), Muzaffarpur (444), Munger (396), Rohtas (370), Samastipur (368) and Katihar (355).

The state has a total of 11,456 positive Coronavirus cases with 88 casualties, the health departments release said. Of 11,456 cases, 8,488 persons have recovered while there are 2,880 active cases.

The states recovery rate is at 74.09 per cent, it said, adding that the number of samples tested, so far, is 2,51,097.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)