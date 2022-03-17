Patna, March 17: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and other MLAs of the state on Thursday celebrated Holi outside the state assembly.

Prasad and MLAs had applied 'gulaal' to each other. Holi 2022: Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh National Park To Be Closed for Tourists Tomorrow.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

