Patna (Bihar) [India], February 11 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bihar on February 24, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary held a crucial meeting with state ministers and confirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and state ministers would jointly welcome the Prime Minister.

"Prime Minister Modi is coming to Bihar on February 24. NDA and our ministers will jointly welcome the Prime Minister," Choudhary stated.

Earlier on Saturday, Samrat Chaudhary launched 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World' at the fifth edition of the Grand Trunk Road Initiatives held in Patna.

In his address on the occasion, the author-diplomat Abhay K said that he looks forward to reading the book and benefiting from the wisdom of Nalanda, which was and remains the pride of Bihar.

Abhay K said that he is delighted that his book on Nalanda is being launched in his home state of Bihar, which is actually named after Vihar, as plenty of Buddhist monasteries abounded in the state once upon a time.

He added, "I am from Nalanda and writing this book on Nalanda has been a matter of great joy and satisfaction for me. I have learnt a lot myself about Nalanda while researching for the book. The book highlights the contributions of Nalanda in shaping our modern world. I am sure everyone will benefit from reading this book."

Well-known historian William Dalrymple, commenting about the book wrote --"Abhay K has written a wonderfully accessible introduction to early India's most important centre of philosophy and learning, the great monastery-university of Nalanda. Setting his story within a seductively-sketched panorama of the golden age of early Buddhism, Abhay celebrates Nalanda's dazzling libraries, scholars, teachings, doctrines and finally, its global influence. Sympathetic, scholarly and poetic, Abhay K's Nalanda fills an important gap and deserves to be widely read." (ANI)

