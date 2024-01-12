Hajipur (Bihar) [India], January 12 (ANI): Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav reached Hajipur Sadar Hospital in Vaishali at around 1:00 in the night and found complete mismanagement.

Tejashwi Yadav paid a visit to the hospital without any prior notice and continued to inspect for more than 20 minutes. The security guards deployed in the hospital were sleeping and no senior doctor was on duty over which he reprimanded Deputy Civil Surgeon Hariprasad.

Tejashwi Yadav came to inspect the construction of the new building in Sadar Hospital. He visited the emergency, OPD and also went to the guard room while inspecting the hospital.

While reprimanding Deputy Civil Surgeon Hariprasad, Tejashwi Yadav said that when he came the security guards were sleeping. He ordered to blacklist the security agency which deployed the guards.

Tejashwi Yadav further scolded Hariprasad over the absence of doctors in the hospital and held him accountable for the same.

Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said "I came here to check ground reality, whether the money allotted is used effectively or not and if the people are reaping its benefits or not. It is important to inspect otherwise we won't know about the ground reality. We are here to serve the people."

"Many things have been bettered but more improvement is needed. We brought a referral policy. We want the patient load in Patna to be reduced. That is why, we are trying to improve Sadar Hospital. We want to facilitate patients here. However, doctors need to adhere to their roles and responsibilities. They must work with full honesty", added Tejashwi Yadav.

On Thursday the Bihar Deputy CM chaired a review meeting related to redevelopment and renovation of Patna's Moin-ul-Haq stadium. The Deputy CM has proposed a world class stadium which will have sports complex, five star hotel, restaurant, better drainage & parking system, access to Patna Metro along with other world class facilities. Instructions were given to complete the DPR work within two weeks and take further action. (ANI)

