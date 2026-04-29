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Agency News Agency News Rajasthan’s Census 2027: Self-Enumeration From May 1-15, Door-to-Door Survey From May 16 to June 14 Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that the state will commence the Census 2027 process from May 1, urging citizens to actively participate and provide accurate information.

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Jaipur, April 29: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that the state will commence the Census 2027 process from May 1, urging citizens to actively participate and provide accurate information. According to the CMO, the Chief Minister said that from May 1 to May 15, 2026, citizens will be able to complete self-enumeration, while from May 16 to June 14, 2026, census officials will conduct door-to-door enumeration of households across the state.

"Census 2027 is going to commence in the state from May 1. From May 1 to May 15, 2026, citizens will be able to participate in 'self-enumeration,' and from May 16 to June 14, 2026, census officials will conduct door-to-door household counting," said the Chief Minister Highlighting the geographical scale of the state, Sharma noted that Rajasthan is the largest state in India by area, and census personnel will travel long distances to reach every household. He appealed to residents to uphold Rajasthan's tradition of hospitality and extend cooperation to census workers by sharing correct details. Census 2027 Self Enumeration: How To Register and Submit Details Online.

"Rajasthan is the largest state in the country in terms of area. Census workers will travel long distances to reach your doorstep. In keeping with Rajasthan's tradition of hospitality, please provide them with accurate information. The correct information you provide today will help realise the vision of a 'Viksit Rajasthan' and a 'Viksit India' tomorrow," the Chief Minister added. Census 2027 will be the 16th in the series of Indian censuses and the 8th since independence. This will be the largest census exercise in the world and marks a major step forward with digital integration, strengthened data security, and streamlining processes, reinforcing evidence-based policymaking. It introduces several pioneering features, including mobile-based data collection, near real-time monitoring through the Census Management & Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, an optional self-enumeration facility, and extensive use of geo-referenced jurisdictions. Comprehensive caste enumeration will be done during the Population Enumeration phase. Census 2027: Online Self-Enumeration Drive Gains Momentum, Public Urged To Complete Process by April 30 in Andhra Pradesh.

Supported by advanced digital tools, the exercise aims to deliver faster, more accurate, and granular data while ensuring the highest standards of data security and public participation. Indian Census has since been conducted decennially. However, the Census due in 2021 could not be undertaken on schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Census 2027 will therefore mark the next enumeration in the series, and is the 16th Indian Census overall and the 8th since Independence.

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