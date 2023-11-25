Patna (Bihar) [India], November 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in an electric vehicle at gate number 2 of Patna Zoo on Saturday night, said officials.

The electric vehicle caught fire due to a short circuit.

As soon as the information was received, the fire department's vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

There is no information about any kind of other damage yet.

Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

