Noida, November 25: Two people died after a fire broke out in a car at Amrapali Platinum Society, Sector-119, under Police Station, Sector-113, Noida. As soon as the police station at Sector-113, Noida, was alerted, fire officials reached the spot to extinguish the fire. The bodies of two people have been taken out of the car, and the forensic team has been called for further investigation. IGL Pipeline Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Indraprastha Gas Limited Pipeline in Greater Noida

"The police force, along with senior officials, are present on the spot; the investigation is being done and necessary action is being taken in advance. Efforts are being made to identify the vehicle," according to officials. Noida Cylinder Blast: Small Cooking Gas Cylinder Explodes After Tube Catches Fire Inside House, Six Injured

Car on Fire in Noida

#Noida Two people burned to death as car catches fire outside Amrapali Platinum society in Sector 119, Noida. It was a petrol Swift car with Gzb registration number. pic.twitter.com/bzf7ss1rNv — Ashni Dhaor (@DhaorAshni) November 25, 2023

Two persons sitting in a Maruti Swift car died after the car caught fire outside Amrapali Platinum society in Sector 119. Police have launched a probe. pic.twitter.com/OzPks8OfdY — Shafaque Alam (@shafaquealamTOI) November 25, 2023

The cause of the fire is not known yet and further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)