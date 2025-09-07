Hajipur (Bihar) [India], September 7 (ANI): A violent clash between villagers and police broke out in Kalyanpur village, Hajipur, Vaishali district, Bihar, on Friday night, according to a police official.

The trouble began around 9 PM during a local fair when a dispute arose, prompting a vendor to call the police. However, upon arrival, the police were met with aggression from the villagers, resulting in injuries to four officers.

DSP Abu Zafar Imam, while speaking to ANI, said that First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against sixty individuals, with several others named. The investigation is ongoing.

"Last evening at around 9 PM, a dispute occurred in Kalyanpur village during a local fair... The vendor called the police, but the situation worsened as villagers attacked the police upon their arrival. Additional police teams were deployed, but the agitated villagers continued their assault, resulting in injuries to four police officers," DSP Imam said.

Additional police teams were deployed to control the situation, but the villagers continued their assault. Officers from the police headquarters were dispatched to the scene, and the situation is now under control.

"Reinforcements and officers were subsequently dispatched from the police headquarters to control the situation, which is now under control. Medical treatment is being provided to the injured officers, and a FIR has been registered against sixty individuals, with several others named. The investigation is ongoing," added DSP Abu Zafar Imam.

The number of crimes is rising in poll-bound Bihar.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed the NDA-led government of Bihar over the lack of development in the state and increased cases of crime and corruption.

Speaking with reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Crime and corruption have increased. This is the situation of Bihar. See the condition of education, irrigation, and healthcare. Bihar is the worst when it comes to per capita income and per capita investment. Bihar is in last place in terms of Farmers' income. There is no industry, no business."

Tejashwi Yadav's remarks come as the state braces for the Assembly elections likely to be held in the latter part of the year.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for holding the Bihar Bandh protests yesterday, saying that the world's largest party, the BJP, "unleashed thuggery from all over the world" in Bihar.

In a post shared on X, Yadav said, "For the Bihar bandh, they could have hired people just like for the rally. Just as they pressure the police and administration in rallies, they could have told the police themselves to stop the traffic during the bandh. The world's largest party, BJP, yesterday in #Bihar unleashed thuggery from all over the world."

Tejashwi further stated that the BJP goons openly beat women and teachers, stopped pregnant women, pushed elders, misbehaved with female students, prevented children from going to school, stopped ambulances and beat the martyrs' families. "But still, these useless people couldn't shut down even a ward, let alone a panchayat! Shame on them!" he added. (ANI)

