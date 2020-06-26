Patna (Bihar) [India], June 26 (ANI): Bihar government has sought a report about damage in every district due to thunderstorms and lightning, Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar said on Friday.

"The incident is unfortunate. 93 people died due to lighting strikes in the state. The government has announced financial assistance. We have sought a report on how many animals have died due to lightning. The government will also provide financial help to the affected cattle owners. Mostly farmers who were working in the fields during the day have died in lightning strikes. It is a natural disaster," Kumar told ANI.

"The state government is with the farmers and will help them if their crops were damaged. We have sought a report from every district. The government has also issued a warning about lighting and asked people not be out in the open during those circumstances," he said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and also urged citizens to follow safety norms during bad weather conditions issued by the disaster management department.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in eight districts of Bihar. (ANI)

