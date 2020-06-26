Nashik, June 26: Yusuf Memon, a convict in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, has died at Nashik Road Prison, an official told news agency PTI on Friday. Yusuf Memon was a brother of fugitive accused Tiger Memon. Yusuf Memon's dead body will be sent to Dhule for autopsy. Nashik City Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil confirmed Memon’s death in the prison. The cause of his death was not immediately known. Abu Bakar, Accused in 1993 Mumbai Serial Blast Case, Apprehended.

Memon had been a patient of chronic schizophrenia. In 2008, the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail on medical ground. Senior advocate Harish Salve had appeared for Memon and pleaded that the medical report confirmed that his client was suffering from chronic schizophrenia and needed a supportive environment that could not be made available in jail. The bench eventually granted bail as the CBI did not strongly oppose the plea.

Memon was awarded life imprisonment by a special TADA court for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings. While Tiger Memon was allegedly the mastermind of the blasts conspiracy along with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Yusuf was convicted for life for allowing his flat and garage at Al- Husseini building in Mumbai for terrorist activities.

He had also given the van for the terror attack. At least 250 persons were killed and hundreds were injured when 12 blasts ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993. Yakub Memon, another Memon brother who was arrested in the case, was hanged in 2015.

