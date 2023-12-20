Begusarai (Bihar) [India], December 20 (ANI): A police inspector has been killed and a homeguard was seriously injured when a police team was allegedly attacked by liquor smugglers in Bihar's Begursarai district.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, when Begusarai's Naokothi Police Station received information that liquor was being transported in a car. As the police team tried to stop the car, the smugglers increased its speed and hit the inspector and others, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Part of Child-Lifting Gang Abducts and Kills Neighbour’s Son, Dumps His Body in Andhra Pradesh; Arrested.

"Begusarai's Naokothi Police Station received information that liquor was being transported in a car. Based on the information, a night patrol vehicle was sent. At 12:30 am, to stop the car, inspector Khamas Chaudhary was standing with the police car near the Chhatauna Budhi Gandak river bridge along with three homeguards," Begusarai Supertindent of Police (SP) Yogendra Kumar said

"Seeing the police car, the car driver increased his speed and hit Inspector Khamas Chaudhary, due to which he died. A homeguard was also injured and has been admitted to Sadar Hospital," the SP added.

Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Narendra Modi Over Pending Central Funds for State (See Pics).

The police have arrested the car's owner and the hunt is on to nab the accused, the officer said.

"A special team has been formed. The team has arrested the owner of the vehicle. Interrogation is underway," said SP.

Meanwhile, the injured homeguard, Balasaheb Yadav, said, "A car came from behind and hit me...We were stationed at the Chhatauna Budhi Gandak river bridge. The incident happened at around 12:00 midnight... A total of four people were on duty. I was injured, while police inspector Khamas Chaudhary died."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)