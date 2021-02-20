Gopalganj (Bihar), Feb 20 (PTI) A court in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Saturday sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a nine-year-old girl in August last year.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Balendu Shukla convicted Jai Kishore Sah of raping and murdering the minor girl under the various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on the convict. Sah committed the crimes on August 25 last year at Bakhraur village under Sidhwalia police station of the district.

The court completed the hearing and pronounced its judgement within 25 days of taking cognisance of the case. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)