Patna, Feb 8 (PTI) Highlighting the perennial problem of floods faced by the people of Bihar due to silt accumulation on the Ganga riverbed, state Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Tuesday wrote to Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal seeking appropriate action to solve the problem, which, he said, further gets aggravated by movement of cargo ships. In his letter to the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Jha said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had over the years stressed the need to ensure that water in the Ganga flows seamlessly, and the government has also organised conferences to draw attention to the issue, but no step has been taken by the Centre for silt management. He pointed out that the Farakka barrage has also added to the problem as it diverts the flow of water, and that in turn leads to heavy silt accumulation. Even after five years of envisaging a comprehensive silt management policy in the state, the Centre has initiated no measure to deal with the problem, he wrote.

"The Ganga spans 445 km in Bihar and the excess accumulation of silt causes floods in several areas of the state almost every year," said Jha in his letter.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: National Flag Replaced With Saffron Flag By Group Of Men At College in Shivamogga? Viral Video Being Shared With False Claim; Here’s The Truth.

The accumulation of silt near Ismailpur Bindtoli embankment is caused by the turbulence generated by ships, he noted.

Jha said he will soon be taking up the matter with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Also Read | Mumbai: Decomposed Body of Woman Found Inside Abandoned Car in Goregaon.

According to officials, similar requests have been forwarded to the Centre in the past.

The district administration of Bhagalpur had to stop the operation of ships in the Ganga last year, they said, adding the movement of cargo vessels creates waves in the river, posing serious threats to erosion prevention work and flood protection mechanism.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)