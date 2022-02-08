Karnataka Hijab Row: National Flag Replaced With Saffron Flag By Group Of Men At College in Shivamogga? Viral Video Being Shared With False Claim; Here's The Truth

Viral video of group of men hoisting saffron flag on a pole at a college in Shivamogga is being shared with False claim (Photo Credits: Twitter/Screenshot)

Bengaluru, February 8: Amid ongoing controversy over hijab in Karnataka, several fake news are doing rounds on social media regarding the controversy. One such fake news claimed that a group of boys replaced the national flag with a saffron flag on the flag pole at the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga district. Soon the video of the incident went viral. It is being shared with the false claim.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar also tweeted about the incident. He said that the situation in some Karnataka educational institutions had gone so out of hand. He also demanded that the institutions should be closed for a week to restore law and order. Karnataka Hijab Row: Hatred for Muslims 'Normalised' in India, Says Omar Abdullah.

Tweet By DK Shivakumar:

The situation in some Karnataka educational institutions has gone so out of hand that in one case the National flag was replaced by a saffron flag. I think the affected institutions should be closed for a week to restore law and order. Teaching can continue online. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) February 8, 2022

Shivakumar's statement was tweeted by Times Now journalist Imran Khan. He tagged the Karnataka Congress chief while tweeting the video. Shivakumar, during an interview with India Today, also claimed the same. The media hose also published a story with the headline "Karnataka hijab row: Student 'replaces' tricolour with saffron flag in Shimoga | Watch." Karnataka Hijab Row: High Schools And Colleges to Remain Closed For Three Days, Appeal All To Maintain Peace, Says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Here Is The Viral Video:

#KarnatakaHijabRow @INCKarnataka president @DKShivakumar has tweeted saying replacing National flag with Saffron flag at #Shimoga is a breakdown of law and order.And the college should be closed for a week. pic.twitter.com/0Rr3RL4cyn — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 8, 2022

According to fact checking website, Boomlive, there was no national flag on the pole. The website examined the videos of the incident at Government First Grade College (CFGC). The website reported that it did not spot a national flag around in the visuals of the incident. Dhananjaya BR, principal of the college also told the same to the website.

Video Being Shared With False Claim:

India: Amid Hijab ban controversy, rightwing group pulls down Indian national flag tricolour & replaces it with Hindutawa saffron flag, in Shimoga district, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/kGrcSTJQL2 — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) February 8, 2022

National Flag (🇮🇳) replaced by Saffron Flag (🚩) by ABVP Goons. Orange Terrorists in Karnataka. Karnataka BJP Govt has completely failed to control the situation.#ShameonBJPGovt pic.twitter.com/nnD84uy4qo — Nagesh Kariyappa (@Nagesh_nsui6) February 8, 2022

National Flag (🇮🇳) replaced by Saffron Flag (🚩) by Hindutva Goons . pic.twitter.com/MNbmz0AKQD — Armaan (@Mehboobp1) February 8, 2022

"The flag pole was empty when the protesting students were there, if a tricolour was removed, there would have been more protests. I saw a student climb up and put the saffron flag there,' reported Boomlive quoting the principal of the college. He further added that the last time it was hoisted was on January 26, 2022. It was then removed after 6 pm on the same day.

Notably, incidents of violence have been reported in several parts of Karnataka's Shivamogga over the hijab issue. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Shivamogga district of Karnataka on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Amid a row over wearing hijab in college, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ordered the closure of schools and colleges in the state for the next three days.

