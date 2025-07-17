Samastipur (Bihar), Jul 17 (PTI) Maintaining that farmers are the soul of the Indian economy, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said there is a need to increase per-hectare yield, promote mechanisation through small equipment and boost modernisation through startups in the country.

Speaking at the 4th convocation ceremony of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University in Pusa, Bihar, the Union Minister for Agriculture highlighted the achievements of the last 11 years, including a 40 per cent increase in agricultural production, free food grains to 80 crore people and Basmati rice exports worth Rs 50,000 crore.

Appreciating the remarkable growth in maize, litchi, and makhana production in Bihar, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forming the Makhana Board.

"Farmers are the soul of the Indian economy, and serving them is our duty. We need to increase per-hectare yield, promote mechanisation through small equipment, and boost modernisation through startups," he said.

On the occasion, the minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Vikramshila Hostel and Aryavart International Guest House of the university and released two books — Pusa Bihar: The Birthplace of Agricultural Research and Education, and the Textbook on Natural Farming.

Praising Bihar's rich historical and cultural legacy, Chouhan said, "Samastipur is the gateway to Mithilanchal, the sacred land of King Janak and Goddess Sita, who is an inspiration to women in India."

Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Karpoori Thakur, Chouhan expressed his gratitude and said Bihar is a land of talent and hard work, which has given the message of Buddha to the world.

Encouraging students, Chouhan said, "You are a reservoir of infinite potential, as Swami Vivekananda once said. Work hard, aim high, and apply your knowledge to revolutionise the agricultural sector. Take Indian agriculture to new heights with the education attained from Pusa University."

Emphasising the importance of natural farming, he said it is essential for the health of the soil.

He stressed the significance of natural farming for maintaining soil health and cited the recently launched Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Yojana, under which 100 districts have been selected to enhance agricultural productivity.

"Dr. Rajendra Prasad Agricultural University can play a vital role in shaping the future of Indian agriculture. I am always eager to hear new ideas," he said.

He congratulated all the faculty members, students, and the university community for their achievements.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, was established on October 7, 2016.

Those who were present on the occasion included Union Minister Ramnath Thakur, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samastipur MP Shambhavi Chaudhary.

