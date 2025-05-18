Nalanda (Bihar) [India], May 18 (ANI): Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, was on Sunday stopped by the administration from entering Kalyan Bigha, the ancestral village of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, where he was to launch the party's signature campaign.

In response to the halt, Kishor stated, "The administration didn't stop me from visiting any village in the entire stretch of 3 km. The people here told me they are not receiving benefits and have complained about corruption. Now, the administration is telling me I cannot visit Kalyan Bigha due to orders from the top."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Killed for Harassing Girl, Her Family With Marriage Proposal, 4 Arrested in Dwarka.

Kishor questioned the restrictions and further stated, "We are law-abiding people, and when asked what will happen if I don't follow these instructions, they said they don't have any orders regarding this and must inquire first."

He also spoke about the infrastructure in the region, noting, "Nitish ji has made good roads here, and it should be done all over Bihar. This is the new tradition that has started in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi was in Bihar two days ago--such things were not common here." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday stopped by police on his way to Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga where he was scheduled to interact with students.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Multiple Regions Across Country Till May 24.

Kishor also expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the administration's orders, saying, "I don't think Nitish Kumar can give such orders... the kind of 'jungle raj' is going on in the state."

Meanwhile, in a verbal exchange with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kishor confronted the official, asking, "Will you stop me from entering the village? Do I need permission from you to visit the village? Was there no law and order situation when I visited other villages?"

He further said, "I want you to give it in writing, and then I will return. Are you threatening me by gathering people? We are law-abiding people."

The SDM replied, "You need permission as there might be a law-and-order situation. People have filed a complaint. If my intention was to stop you, I would have done so in Bihar Sharif."

Kishor on April 30 had said that the Jan Suraaj will launch the 'Bihar Badlaav Yatra' on May 20. The statewide signature campaign will target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's credibility on key issues.

Jan Suraaj is set to contest its first Bihar Assembly election, expected to be held later this year. The party had earlier contested bypolls but failed to make an electoral impact.

Earlier on Sunday, former Union Minister RCP Singh announced the merger of his 'Aap Sabki Awaz' party with Jan Suraaj and vowed to work for the state's development.

Speaking to ANI, RCP Singh emphasised his commitment to Bihar's progress and said that people have high expectations from the Jan Suraaj platform.

"People of Bihar have a lot of hopes from Jan Suraaj... Our target is not small; we will work for the development of Bihar. Bihar has a very rich history," he said.

Welcoming Singh into his party, Prashant Kishor described the former bureaucrat-turned-politician as "an elder brother" and a seasoned leader with deep understanding of Bihar's political and social fabric.

Speaking to ANI,"Jan Suraaj Party founder Kishor said."RCP Singh is like my elder brother and one of the best persons who understands the society and politics of Bihar..."

"Very few people have such extensive experience in both governance and grassroots politics," Kishor said.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in the month of October and November this year wherein the NDA which consists of BJP, JD(U) and LJP will be once again looking forward to return to power whereas INDIA alliance will be giving competition to the incumbent Nitish Kumar government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)