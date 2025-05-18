New Delhi, May 18: A 36-year-old man was killed by four men in Delhi's Dwarka after he allegedly harassed a girl and her family for rejecting his marriage proposal, police said on Sunday. The four accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway, they said. Police said Avnish Saxena, from Nangli Vihar, was found dead in a field on Dichaon-Bakkarwala Road in Baba Haridass Nagar area on May 13. His motorcycle was also found abandoned near the road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said police received a PCR call regarding an unidentified body and a motorcycle found in the fields. A crime and forensic team visited the spot, and the man was later identified based on the vehicle's registration details, Singh said. Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death During Scuffle Over Playing Music at Event in Bhadola, 4 Minors Arrested.

Initial investigation revealed that Saxena had been persistently pressuring a girl to marry him. After the girl and her family left Delhi to avoid him and stopped answering his calls, Saxena allegedly began threatening them with social disgrace and physical harm, the DCP said. He even allegedly assaulted the her brother, who then shared his concerns with a neighbour, Devender Singh. They then allegedly hatched a plan to kill Saxena, police said.

On May 14, one of the accused, Ishant Paswan, allegedly lured Saxena to a remote location on the pretext of recovering Rs 80,000 from a borrower, they added. Saxena rode his motorcycle with pillion rider Ishant to a field on the Dichaon road, where Singh was waiting for them, the officer said. Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Dead in Bed Box Lived Separately From Husband, Not in Touch With Parents; Probe Launched.

Upon reaching Paswan attacked Avnish with a concealed sharp-edged weapon, striking him on the back of the head. Singh then joined, and the two accused repeatedly stabbed him to death, he said. Two other accomplices stood guard and watched during the assault. All of them fled the scene after the murder, leaving the body and the motorcycle behind, he added.

Based on electronic surveillance, field investigations, and local inputs police arrested four persons -- 19-year-old Ishant Paswan, 24-year-old Rahul, 28-year-old Vishal alias Golu, and 24-year-old Devender Singh, police said. They said the murder was premeditated and executed in a planned manner to avoid CCTV detection. The teams are still investigating the involvement of other possible accused.

