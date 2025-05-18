New Delhi, May 18: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning on Sunday for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several regions in India. The west coast--including Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, and Kerala--and adjoining parts of Peninsular India are expected to witness intense showers from May 18 to May 24, 2025.

According to the IMD release, heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely to occur in Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next 5-6 days. The region is also expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50 kmph during the same period. India Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Above-Normal Temperatures, Heatwaves Across Several States in May, Check List Here.

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over various states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from 18th to 20th May; Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and North Interior Karnataka from 18th to 24th May; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from 20th to 22nd May; Rayalaseema from 18th to 20th May; and South Interior Karnataka from 18th to 21st May.

In addition, areas including Coastal Karnataka from 20th to 22nd May, South Interior Karnataka from 18th to 20th May, and North Interior Karnataka from 19th to 22nd May are expected to receive very heavy rainfall. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Coastal Karnataka on 20th May. India Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, Hailstorms, and Lightning Across Multiple States; Check Details Here.

In Northeast India, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh from 18th to 20th May, Assam and Meghalaya from 18th to 24th May, and Tripura and Nagaland on 18th May. Assam and Meghalaya may experience isolated, very heavy rainfall during the period of 18th to 20th May. The IMD has also warned of thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, over Konkan and Goa from 20th to 23rd May, Madhya Maharashtra from 18th to 20th and 23rd May, and Marathawada on 18th and 20th May.

Isolated hailstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh on May 19th and Uttarakhand on May 19th and 20th. Other areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, will also see isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, especially from May 18th to 20th.

In Delhi, the weather will be partly cloudy with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, temporarily reaching up to 50 kmph during thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 38-40°C, with the minimum temperature between 27-29°C. Winds will gradually increase to 20-25 kmph in the afternoon and decrease in the evening and night.

