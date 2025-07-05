Patna, July 5: Prominent Bihar-based businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead near his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant, police said on Saturday. The incident took place around 11.40 pm on Friday in the Gandhi Maidan locality. “Officers of the local police station and personnel in patrolling vehicles immediately reached the spot and secured the crime scene. Forensic experts are collecting evidence. Investigation is underway,” SP (Patna Central) Diksha told reporters.

“A bullet and a cartridge have been recovered from the spot. CCTV footage is also being examined. Preliminary investigation suggests he was gunned down by an unidentified bike-borne assailant,” she said. According to Khemka's family members, his son was also shot dead by criminals six years ago in Hajipur. Gopal Khemka Shot Dead: Patna Businessman Killed Near Hotel Panash in Shocking Late-Night Attack, Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

VIDEO | Patna, Bihar: Businessman Gopal Khemka shot dead near his house. Visuals from his residence. Police investigation on.#BiharNews #PatnaNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ZkHIzWJbnE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2025

Reacting to the incident, Bihar Congress Spokesperson Rajesh Rathod said it has once again “exposed” the law and order situation in the state. “The Bihar government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has failed to check the deteriorating law and order. The state is witnessing cases of murder, rape, kidnapping, extortion and abduction everyday,” Rathod told reporters.

