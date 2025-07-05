In a chilling incident late Friday night, renowned Patna-based Businessman and philanthropist Gopal Khemka was shot dead near Hotel Panash in the Gandhi Maidan area. Around 11:45 PM, while returning home, Khemka was attacked by bike-borne assailants who shot him at close range in the head. Locals rushed him to Mediversal Hospital, where he was declared dead. Police recovered a bullet casing and cartridge from the scene and are scanning CCTV footage. Officers believe the attack was meticulously planned, possibly by professional criminals. The murder has sparked outrage in the business and social community. Notably, in 2018, his son Gunjan Khemka was also shot dead in Hajipur, raising concerns over targeted killings. Uttar Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead While Guarding Crops From Cattle in Shahjahanpur; 2 Taken Into Custody.

Gopal Khemka Shot Dead

VIDEO | Patna, Bihar: Businessman Gopal Khemka shot dead near his house. Visuals from his residence. Police investigation on.#BiharNews #PatnaNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ZkHIzWJbnE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)