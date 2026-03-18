Patna, March 18: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results for the Class 12 (Intermediate) board exams 2026 anytime soon. According to senior board officials, the evaluation of answer scripts has been completed, and the board has moved into the final stage of result preparation. Currently, the physical verification of potential toppers is underway at the BSEB headquarters in Patna, a mandatory protocol to ensure the integrity of the merit list before the public release.

Official sources indicate that the Class 12 results are likely to be declared first, potentially by the end of this week, followed shortly by the Class 10 results. Once the formal announcement is made by the State Education Minister and the BSEB Chairman during a scheduled press conference, students will be able to access their digital marksheets on the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. Navodaya Class 6 Summer Bound Result 2026 Out at navodaya.gov.in; Know How to Check.

How to Check BSEB Results 2026

Once the results are live, students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link for 'BSEB Intermediate (12th) Result 2026' or 'BSEB Matric (10th) Result 2026'.

Enter the required credentials, including the Roll Code and Roll Number.

View and download the marksheet for future reference.

Passing Criteria and Compartmental Exams

To pass the Bihar Board exams, a student must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. This includes both the theory and practical components for subjects that require them.

Students who fail to meet the passing criteria in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for the Compartmental Exams, which are typically conducted in April or May. The board also provides a "Scrutiny" option for students who are dissatisfied with their scores and wish to apply for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. SGBAU Result 2026 for Various UG and PG Semester Examinations Released at sgbau.ucanapply.com.

Topper Verification and Merit List

The "Topper Verification" process is a distinctive feature of the Bihar Board’s evaluation system. Students who have scored the highest marks across the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams are invited to the board office for an interview with a panel of experts.

During this session, students undergo a brief viva-voce and are asked to write sample answers to verify that their handwriting matches their exam scripts. This process is designed to prevent any discrepancies in the high-stakes merit list.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).