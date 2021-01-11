Patna, Jan 11 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,56,990 as 213 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,439, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

At least 378 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,51,644, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 97.92 per cent.

Bihar now has 3,907 active cases, the bulletin said.

Of the five fresh fatalities, two were reported from Siwan and one each from Patna, Saran and Bhojpur.

Patna recorded the maximum number of the new infections at 107, followed by Saran at 20 and thirty districts reported cases in single digits.

Six districts did not report any case in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The state has so far conducted over 1.93 crore sample tests, including 80,300 since Sunday, it said.

