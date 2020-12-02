Patna, Dec 1 (PTI) Four more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Bihar in the past 24 hours raising the death toll to 1,268, while 482 fresh cases took the tally to 2,36,097, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

It said that 567 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 2,29,365. The recovery rate in the state at present is 97.15 per cent.

Also Read | Sunny Deol, Bollywood Actor And BJP MP From Gurdaspur, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Himachal Pradesh Health Secretary.

Bihar now has 5,464 active cases, the bulletin said.

Two of the four new coronavirus casualties were registered in West Champaran district and one each in Patna and Vaishali.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Phase-III Clinical Trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to Begin in Bengaluru Hospital on Wednesday.

The 482 fresh positive cases included 133 from Patna, the bulletin said.

Altogether 1,29,984 samples were tested for COVID-19 since Monday, taking the total number of such tests in the state to 1.47 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)