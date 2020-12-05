Patna, Dec 5 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2.38 lakh on Saturday as 573 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Five more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,292, it said.

As many as 758 more people have been cured of the disease, pushing the state's recovery count to 2.31 lakh, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 97.20 per cent.

The state now has 5,382 active coronavirus cases, it said.

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 197, followed by Purnea (32) and Nalanda (31), the bulletin said.

One death each was reported in Patna, Gaya, Katihar, Madhubani and Saran districts, it said.

Bihar has so far tested 1.53 crore samples for COVID- 19, including 1.28 lakh in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

