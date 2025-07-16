Katihar (Bihar), Jul 16 (PTI) Six inmates of a shelter home in Bihar's Katihar district fled the facility, with three of them later being traced by authorities, officials said on Wednesday.

The six juveniles were lodged in the shelter home in connection with different cases, they said.

Speaking to reporters, Katihar Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Kumar Singh said, "Six boys, aged between 16 and 17 years, fled the shelter home on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They reportedly escaped after cutting the iron grill gate of the shelter home."

"However, three were found on Tuesday and three inmates are still absconding. A case has been registered by the police and further investigation is underway," he added.

