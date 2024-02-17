India News | Bihar: Three Kids Charred to Death After Debt-ridden Father Sets Them on Fire

Katihar (Bihar), Feb 17 (PTI) Three children were charred to death after being set on fire allegedly by their debt-ridden father in Bihar's Katihar district, police said.

The incident took place in Bharin village in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rinki Kumari (9) and her two brothers -- Raja Kumar (12) and Subhankar Kumar (13).

Preliminary investigation revealed that their father, Dinesh Singh, set them on fire, and later set himself also ablaze, sustaining burn injuries in the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said, "As per preliminary probe, Dinesh Singh, a debt-ridden and mentally-disturbed person, first doused his three children with petrol and set them on fire. Later, he also set himself ablaze. The fire engulfed their house."

"While two children died on the spot, and another succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the accused was also hospitalised and his condition is stated to be stable," he added.

The accused has told the police that financial crisis forced him to take the extreme step, the SP said.

Villagers claimed that Singh was under mental stress as other family members had recently deserted him, Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, the SP added.

